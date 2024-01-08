Gurugram, Jan 8 (PTI) The Gurugram police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old woman, second partner of main accused and hotel owner Abhijit Singh, in the murder case of ex-model Divya Pahuja.

Officials said the arrested woman, identified as Megha of Mitraon Extension in Delhi's Najafgarh, allegedly helped Abhijit in hiding the crime weapon, documents and Divya's personal belongings after the murder.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani’s Daughter Kesineni Swetha Announces Resignation From TDP.

A special investigation team (SIT) looking into the case has taken Megha on two-day police remand after she was produced in a city court, they said.

On January 2, Divya was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and allegedly shot dead inside room number 111, police said. The body of the ex-model could not be traced even after six days.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Dips Into 'Severe Category' at Several Monitoring Stations in National Capital.

The SIT interrogated Abhijit and his second partner Megha for about two hours.

A senior investigator said police have doubts that the accused who took away the body in a BMW car might have thrown it in Ghaggar river.

A team of police is also trying to fish out the body from the river with the help of divers, he added.

With the arrest of Megha, four accused have been arrested in the case so far, police said.

Police have already arrested main accused Abhijit Singh, Hemraj and Omprakash in the case, while they are conducting raids to nab two other accused -- Balraj Gill and Ravi Bandra.

"We are questioning the accused woman after taking her on police remand. Our teams are conducting raids to find out the body and to nab the two accused who took away the body from the hotel," said Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (crime).

Another investigator said that Megha was working with a delivery service company. After the Divya's murder, Abhijit had called Megha in the hotel who spotted the body in room number 111 of the hotel.

In the FIR, Naina Pahuja, sister of Divya, had also mentioned that a woman, who had boycut hair and was wearing a black and white sweater, was involved in the murder of her sister.

Now, it is clear that Megha is the woman mentioned in the FIR, said police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)