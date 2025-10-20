Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Devotees gathered at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday to celebrate Diwali with a special Bhasma Aarti and Divya Deep Aarti of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva), marked by the lighting of a symbolic sparkler (phuljhadi).

Scores of devotees thronged the temple to offer prayers and participate in the Bhasma Aarti and Abhishek rituals.

According to temple authorities, in the pre-dawn Brahma Muhurta, priests, devotees, and temple staff begin the Deepotsav by lighting a symbolic sparkler during the sacred Bhasma Aarti ceremony.

Prior to the daily Bhasma Aarti, Baba Mahakal was given a grand Panchamrit Maha Abhishek. Following this, the priests lit the sparkler and celebrated the joy of Diwali.

Earlier, multiple sparklers used to be lit on the occasion, but after an incident during Holi festival, the temple administration restricted the ceremony to a single, symbolic sparkler. Priests and devotees adhered to the protocol followed by the traditional Dhoop Deep Aarti.

The wives of priests and temple staff applied the aromatic herbal paste as part of the ritual. Following this, they performed Aarti and offered prayers.

The chief priests then conducted the Bhasma Aarti, invoking blessings from Baba Mahakal for the prosperity, well-being, and happiness of all devotees.

Temple priests highlighted the significance of the day as two festivals coincided.

"It is the Chaturdashi of Kartik Maas, and this evening is Diwali. Today is Narak Chaturdashi, also called Roop Chaudas, and it coincides with the grand festival of Diwali. Two festivals are being celebrated together. Baba Mahakal was offered 56 types of bhog, and a special Panchamrit Puja and Abhishek were performed. A fragrant paste (ubtan) was also applied on the occasion," Om Guru, a priest at the temple told ANI. (ANI)

