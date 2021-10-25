Ahmedabad, Oct 25 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday said accepting gifts during Diwali is also a form of bribery and government employees will be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act if they are caught indulging in such corrupt practices.

In a statement issued during the day, the ACB said its officials have been told to keep a watch and be extra vigilant to nab those government staffers who accept bribes in the form of Diwali gifts, adding that it was a tradition wherein corporate houses and businessmen, who are connected with the government for business interests, give gifts.

"However, accepting such Diwali gifts is also corruption. In many cases, officials accept expensive articles, gift vouchers, air travel to a foreign country and stay in expensive hotels. Such gifts are nothing but kickbacks paid by the people to get work done," said the ACB in a statement.

The ACB said special teams had been formed in each of its police stations to nab offenders, and a list of "usual suspects" had been prepared and a close watch was being kept at their residences.

