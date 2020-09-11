Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11 (ANI): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Friday got discharged from Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Jayanagar after recovering from fever.

"The patient, DK Shivakumar was brought to the hospital on September 2, with fever and symptoms of COVID-19. He was discharged today after completely recovering and is now in a stable condition," said Medical Director, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

Also Read | JEE Main 2020 Results Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Toppers’ List Out, 24 Students Score 100 Percentile, Here’s How to Check Scores Released by NTA Online.

Earlier, the Karnataka Congress president was discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, however, he was again admitted to a private hospital after he experienced fever.

Prior to this, Shivakumar was admitted to the hospital on August 24 after testing positive. (ANI)

Also Read | NEET Exam 2020: Western Railway to Run Three Pairs of Trains Between Vapi-Ahmedabad, Somnath-Ahmedabad And Nimach-Bhopal For Aspirants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)