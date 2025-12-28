Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): AIADMK leader RB Udhaya Kumar on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, alleging that the state has witnessed a steep decline in governance standards under their regime.

Criticising the DMK government, Kumar said, "Under the DMK regime, property tax, electricity charges, and water and garbage taxes have been increased to unprecedented levels."

He further alleged, "The prices of essential commodities have also risen."

Raising concerns over women's safety, Kumar said, "Crimes of sexual violence against women in Tamil Nadu have increased in a manner that brings shame to the State."

He also claimed that the law-and-order situation has deteriorated.

Kumar further alleged financial mismanagement by the state government, saying, "Tamil Nadu ranks first in India in terms of borrowing."

He added that the ruling DMK had failed to keep its electoral promises. "The DMK has failed to fulfil the promises it made during the elections."

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kumar said, "The Chief Minister believes that he can win elections by using the power of the police and money. But it is ultimately the people's verdict that will prevail."

Referring to Madurai, he said, "During the AIADMK regime, Madurai city was a temple city and a clean city, but today it has turned into a garbage city."

He further claimed, "Stalin has developed election fever, which is why he will definitely announce a Pongal gift. Last year, when Pongal came, no gift was given."

Speaking on leadership in Tamil Nadu, Kumar said, "If you look at the Chief Ministers who have come to power in Tamil Nadu, they first contested elections, gained experience as Members of the Legislative Assembly, and only then became Chief Ministers."

He added, "From now on, those who have never faced the electoral battlefield may talk about ideology, but what value does it really have? The verdict will be delivered in the electoral arena."

Referring to former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, he said, "MGR became Chief Minister only after serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for several years."

He further stated, "If you compare the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu so far, it is those who were elected to the Legislative Assembly who later got the opportunity to lead the Assembly. This is the history of Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, in a related political development, Tamil Nadu Law Minister Raghupathi launched a sharp attack on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of making "baseless allegations" against the DMK government and questioning his moral authority to comment on welfare schemes.

Responding to EPS's criticism following Chief Minister MK Stalin's open challenge in Kallakurichi, Raghupathi said Palaniswami was "deliberately misleading the public" while ignoring the shortcomings of the previous AIADMK regime.

He further alleged that while EPS reacts aggressively to issues concerning the DMK government, he "remains silent on matters related to the Union government." (ANI)

