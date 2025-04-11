Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Deputy General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi condemned her own party's Minister K Ponmudy on Friday for making alleged derogatory and "vulgar" remarks against women and certain sects of Hinduism. Ponmudy has been relieved from his duties as the party's Deputy General Secretary since then.

"Minister Ponmudy's recent speech is unacceptable. Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable," DMK's Deputy General Secretary said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, such as the AIADMK and the BJP, condemned the remarks of the DMK Minister.

"He is a disgrace to the public, and people like him are the true representation of DMK and their parent body DK. They go to any extent to mock a religious belief and mock the practices of a particular sect and that too particularly with respect to Hindu religious beliefs...We strongly condemn it," AIADMK National spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told ANI on Friday.

The DMK Minister had purportedly made a 'joke' about two different sects of Hinduism, Shaivism and Viashnavism, drawing criticism from multiple leaders.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu BJP's Vice President, Narayanan Thirupathy welcomed Kanimozhi's condemnation of the remark, and urged for legal action to be taken against the DMK Minister. The BJP has also called for the minister to be sacked from his post.

"It is a shame that Minister Ponmudi is still in office..... MK Stalin, will you order the arrest of K Ponmudy?" BJP's stae vice president said in a self made video.

"Let's burn the foolishness that humiliates the mother," said Bharathi. Mrs. Kanimozhi's condemnation of Ponmudi for speaking disparagingly of women is welcome and commendable. Will our Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at least remove the idiots who insulted him from office? Will he order legal action?" the BJP Vice President said in another post.

The DMK earlier today relieved Minister Ponmudy from his duties as the party's deputy general secretary today. The party has not provided any confirmation whether the Minister has been removed from his cabinet post or not. (ANI)

