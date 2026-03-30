Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday stated that the party had successfully fulfilled 404 out of the 505 promises made during the last Assembly elections, while also introducing several welfare schemes that were not originally part of the manifesto.

She added that some promises remain pending as they require support from the Central Government.

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Addressing the press conference in Chennai, Kanimozhi said, "During the last Assembly elections, we had made 505 promises in the DMK election manifesto. Out of those, 404 promises have been fulfilled, but we have also implemented many schemes that were not mentioned in the election manifesto. Some promises remain unfulfilled because they can only be implemented with the cooperation of the Central Government."

She further elaborated that the upcoming election manifesto had been designed after extensive consultations with people across districts and through feedback received online. Kanimozhi highlighted that over 80,000 suggestions and requests were received via email and WhatsApp, which were then incorporated into the new manifesto to address the concerns of various sections of society.

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"The DMK's election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections was eagerly anticipated by the people. The election manifesto has been structured in a way that is being appreciated by various sections of people. The manifesto committee visited various districts and interacted directly with the people, and also received inputs through email and WhatsApp. In total, around 80,000 suggestions and requests were collected, based on which the committee prepared the election manifesto," she said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats.

Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)