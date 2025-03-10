New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) BJP member Nishikant Dubey on Monday accused the DMK of trying to divide the country by inciting passions by opposing the National Education Policy and delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Amid a raging war of words between the Centre and the M K Stalin government, Dubey raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha and said the DMK was opposing the New Education Policy and delimitation out of fear of losing assembly elections due next year.

"The DMK is only inciting passions. Tamil is an ancient language, but Sanskrit pre-dates Tamil. Go to any temple across the country be it in Tamil-speaking, Telugu-speaking or Kannada-speaking regions -- everywhere puja is performed in Sanskrit," Dubey said.

The BJP leader said in 1973, the Congress-led government increased seats in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal in the delimitation of parliamentary seats but did not do so in Tamil Nadu.

"Despite that, the DMK is running the government in partnership with the Congress. The DMK party wants to divide the country by inciting emotions. The DMK is losing the Tamil Nadu assembly elections," Dubey said.

"The DMK is opposing the NEP, it is opposing Tamil, Telugu, Maithili, Santhali and Kannada. They are trying to disturb the harmony in the country. They want to impose English throughout and win elections by inciting passions," the BJP leader said.

BJP leader Saumitra Khan from West Bengal said the issue of illegal migration has been affecting West Bengal since 1951.

Highlighting the issue during Zero Hour, he said the northeastern states have been facing the issue of illegal immigration as well.

Khan, the Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur, claimed that there were over 50 lakh Rohingya Muslim immigrants in West Bengal who were being registered as voters by the Trinamool Congress government.

The BJP member asked the Union Home Ministry to take cognisance of reports of Rohingyas residing in border areas of West Bengal getting voter cards.

