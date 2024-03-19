New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Children from diverse backgrounds from across the national capital region are participating in a cricket tournament organised by the DMRC, officials said on Tuesday.

The four-day tournament 'Sashakt Bachpan' began here on Tuesday with an aim to foster the spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship among the participating children, the DMRC said in a statement.

Around 150 young talents will showcase their cricketing skills during the tournament. Under the aegis of Metro Museum, the DMRC tied up with a number of NGOs across Delhi-NCR to bring the children together, it said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also organised a special exhibition cricket match for its women employees, highlighting the organisation's dedication to gender equality and diversity, the statement said.

The Delhi Metro, in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Museum, had earlier organised various other events to provide enriching experiences for children, ranging from storytelling programmes to informative visits and street plays, it added.

