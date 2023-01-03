New Delhi [India], January 3, (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday removed two employees, involved in unauthorized recharge and selling of Metro Smart Cards to people at discounted rates outside Metro premises, officials said. DMRC officials caught two employees, one from DMRC and another working as a Customer Care (CC) operator at Qutab Minar Metro station from an outsourced agency, who were engaged in the unauthorized recharge and selling of Metro Smart Cards to people on discounted rates outside Metro premises.

The DMRC officials have been keeping a tab on their suspicious activities for the past one week and caught them red-handed with 23 such Smart Cards at Qutab Minar Metro station today.

Also Read | Pakistan: Markets, Malls To Close by 8:30 PM To Save Electricity Under New Energy Conservation Plan.

The CC operator has been removed from the service whereas; the DMRC employee has been suspended with immediate effect.

"Keeping in mind this incident where Metro Smart Cards were sold unauthorizedly outside Metro premises, the public is advised to always purchase the Smart Cards from Metro stations only. Delhi Metro Smart Cards are officially sold from station ticket/customer care counters," an official statement read.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Dissatisfied With Sugar Quantity, Customer Stabs Tea Shop Owner in Malapurram, Arrested.

An FIR has also been registered by DMRC for further investigation into the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)