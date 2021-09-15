New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Two senior officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday received 'Eminent Engineers' award from the Institution of Engineers (India), the DMRC said.

The occasion marked the Engineers Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of legendary civil engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya.

Daljeet Singh, Director (Works) and AK Garg, Director (Operations) of the DMRC were conferred with the prestigious 'Eminent Engineers' award by the Institution of Engineers (India), the country's largest multi-disciplinary professional body of engineers, established in 1920, the DMRC said in a statement.

They received the awards from Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Union Ministry of Textiles, at a function held at the Engineers Bhawan here.

Daljeet Singh is a civil engineer from IIT-BHU and has an M.Tech degree from IIT-Kanpur, and has been associated with the DMRC since 1998 in various capacities, in successful planning, design and construction of underground and elevated works, the DMRC said.

A K Garg is an officer of the 1982-batch of the India Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), and has been associated with the DMRC since 2006 in various capacities, and involved in setting up of electrical sub-stations, traction installation, electrical general services in Ph-II and Ph-III of the DMRC, officials said.

