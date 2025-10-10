Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday wrote to the Election Commission of India, urging them to take immediate action and address the numerous anomalies in the appointment of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across the state.

Taking to 'X', Adhikari alleged that many District Magistrates have appointed junior officials as EROs and bypassed the senior WBCS Executive officers, which is a clear violation of the ECI's guidelines.

"I urge the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate action to address the numerous anomalies in the appointment of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across West Bengal. It has come to my attention that many District Magistrates have appointed junior Officers as EROs, bypassing senior WBCS Executive officers, which is a clear violation of the ECI's guidelines. As many as 226 appointments have been made, ignoring the ECI-mandated guidelines. This malpractice undermines the integrity of our electoral process," he wrote on X.

Adhikari also referred to a recent order from the ECI, which emphasises the rank of officer before he was appointed ERO. He stated that only SDMs/SDOs/RDOS should be appointed as EROs, as per the ECI's order.

"The recent order from the ECI emphasises that only officers of the rank of SDM/SDO/RDO should be appointed as EROs. I strongly request the ECI to enforce this directive strictly in West Bengal, ensuring widespread corrections and proper implementation to uphold fairness and transparency in our democracy," the 'X' post added.

Earlier on October 7, hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP leaders in the state, assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari demanded her resignation, stating that she is nothing less than a "dictator in denial".

Adhikari said that CM Banerjee's attempt to whitewash the 'goondaism' (hooliganism) is as pathetic as it is "predictable".

"You are nothing but a 'Dictator in Denial'. Resign if you have any shame left. CM Mamata Banerjee, your attempt to whitewash your Party Workers' 'Goondaism' is as predictable as it is pathetic," Adhikari wrote on 'X' while replying to CM Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP leader also agreed to PM Modi's recent remarks over the attack on party leaders in West Bengal, stating that such violence was not expected from TMC's "lowly thugs" at such a time of crisis.

"While North Bengal drowned in floods, you were busy dancing and merry-making with film stars. The BJP Leaders went to help victims, something your "Administration" has spectacularly failed at. Prime Minister is 100% Accurate. Such violence wasn't even expected from your lowly thugs in this time of crisis," he said. (ANI)

