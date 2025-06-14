Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): Authorities at BJ Medical College on Saturday provided an update on the identification process following the tragic Air India plane crash, confirming that DNA test results for 11 deceased passengers have been completed and the mortal remains of one victim have been handed over to their family.

Officials also provided key updates about the medical care for survivors and the relocation of students affected by the ongoing investigation.

Dr Rajnish Patel, Professor of Surgery at BJ Medical College, said, "...DNA samples of 11 deceased have matched till now. The mortal remains of one of the deceased have been handed over to the family... Two more will be handed over by today... It is a slow process and has to be done meticulously. We received one more body today recovered from the tail of the aircraft..."

He also explained the challenges involved in the identification process, saying, "DNA matching usually takes up to 72 hours. But imagine that we have to cross-match more than 240 people. So it will take some time..."

On the medical front, Dr Patel informed that almost all injured patients have been discharged. "Almost all the injured patients have been discharged. Only seven to eight injured remain in the hospital. Out of them, one is critically injured... The sole person who survived the crash is safe and stable... He can stay here for as long as he wants. He will be discharged once he is completely healthy," he said.

Meanwhile, as part of the aircraft crash investigation, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has vacated the Atulyam hostel complex, which housed many resident doctors and postgraduate students.

Dr Meenakshi Paresh, Dean of BJ Medical College, outlined the steps taken to ensure continuity of accommodation for displaced students.

"Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has vacated all the hostels of Atulyam for investigation. The accommodation of the postgraduate students living in those hostels has been arranged. There were 33 doctors in Atulyam-1, who have been given accommodation in the postgraduate wing of UN Mehta Hostel...," she said.

"Out of 100 doctors of GCRI, 52 have been shifted to the old building of GCRI, and for the remaining 48, we have rented 50 rooms for a year... Students of Atulyam-4 are shifted to the dental staff quarters and Mithila quarters. Arrangements for all the students have been made," she added.

Meanwhile, the Junior Doctors' Association of BJ Medical College on Saturday confirmed that four MBBS students lost their lives after the London-bound Air India flight rammed into the doctor's hostel shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

In a statement, the Junior Doctors' Association on Saturday said that the students were having lunch at the mess when the plane crashed into the building, killing four and injuring 20 MBBS students. Of the injured, 11 have been discharged.

"In reference to the recent plane crash incident, JDA- BJMC clarifies that a total of 4 MBBS students from B.J. Medical College, who were having lunch in the mess building, have sadly passed away. Out of the 20 MBBS students injured in the accident, 11 have been discharged with a stable condition," the statement read.

The association also urged people not to be misled by rumours of a higher death toll among students and resident doctors in the plane crash. "Some individuals are spreading rumours suggesting a high death toll among medical college students and resident doctors. We appeal to everyone not to be misled by such misinformation and to refrain from spreading rumours further."

According to the association, four family members of super-speciality doctors who were residing in the "Atulyam" building on the college campus also died. "Among the family members of Super Speciality doctors residing in the "Atulyam" building, 4 have tragically died.

Additionally, the wife of one resident doctor from the Super Speciality department has been injured and is currently under treatment. The condition of all admitted patients is stable and they are recovering quickly," the statement read.

Air India earlier confirmed the death of 241 people out of the 242 on board in the plane crash. (ANI)

