Jamshedpur, Sep 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old doctor allegedly shot himself with a revolver in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday, following which he was rushed to a hospital, a police officer said.

Dr Amit Kumar, who serves at a government hospital, apparently tried to take his life at home in Adityapur police station area of the district, the officer said.

Family members, on hearing the sound of a gunshot, flocked to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood, according to the officer.

He was immediately taken to Jamshedpur's Tata Main Hospital, where doctors stated that his condition was critical.

The exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding that the police will get a clearer picture after a thorough investigation.

