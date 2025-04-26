New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital here have successfully removed a giant adrenal tumour from a 36-year-old woman through a complex robotic surgery.

Dr Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, said the adrenal tumour measuring 18.2 x 13.5 cms is the largest ever to have been removed robotically in a minimally invasive fashion.

He said the procedure was fraught with dangers since the tumour had not only grown to a massive size but had also encroached upon and was dangerously adherent to three critical body structures -- the inferior vena cava, the liver and the right kidney.

It was imperative to remove the tumour in its entirety without damaging the critical surrounding structures, said Dr Pawan Vasudeva, Head of the Department of Urology and Renal Transplant.

He said precise dissection is the key to performing such surgeries and that the 3D Vision of the Da Vinci robot along with its dextrous robotic arms allows one to perform complex surgeries with greater precision than what is usually possible with laparoscopy.

In this case, the surgery lasted over three hours and the tumour could be completely removed without any complications, he added.

The surgery was performed free of cost. The post-operative recovery was uneventful and the patient was discharged in three days.

Robotic surgery offers numerous benefits, including small keyhole incisions, precise work, reduced post-operative pain, early post-operative recovery and discharge with a faster return to work, Dr Vasudeva said.

"Had this surgery been performed by an open route, it would have required a skin incision of more than 20 cms, with subsequent complete healing requiring a few weeks," he said.

Dr Bansal said this milestone showcases Safdarjung Hospital's expertise in robotic surgery and its dedication to delivering cutting-edge quality healthcare free of cost to all patients.

A complex robotic surgery of this nature would have cost upwards of a few lakh rupees in the private sector, he said.

