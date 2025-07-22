New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A documentary film that explores the cultural richness and diversity surrounding the traditions and narratives of the epic Ramayana across India is set to be released on July 23, the culture ministry said on Tuesday.

Titled "Kan-Kan Mein Ram", it will be formally launched by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) headquarters here.

The documentary offers an in-depth look at various representations of the Ramayana in India, spanning diverse forms such as ritualistic performances, dance dramas and puppetry.

It explores the cultural richness and diversity surrounding the traditions and narratives of the epic across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

Notable traditions featured in it include the Yakshgana and Uppinikudru puppetry of Karnataka, Lanka Podi Yatra and Ravan Chaya of Odisha, the Sattriya traditions of Assam, the Mewati Bhapang performance and the Ramnami Samaj of Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

The documentary emphasises the "omnipresent cultural and spiritual presence of Lord Ram in different parts of the country, highlighting his stories and teachings that transcend religious boundaries", it said.

As the film's central message, it captures the divine form of Lord Ram, connecting humanity through the collective consciousness of "his eternal essence", the ministry said.

The event will be an opportunity to celebrate the cultural diversity and enduring legacy of the Ramayana as seen through the lens of Indian performing arts, it added.

