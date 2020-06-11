India News | Dog with Its Mouth Sealed by Tape for 2 Weeks Rescued in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], June 11 (ANI): Volunteers of People for Animal Welfare Services rescued a dog that had its mouth sealed with insulation tape around it for two weeks in Ollur of Thrissur district.

The dog has now been shifted to an animal shelter home.

Recently two elephants died in Kerala. One pregnant elephant died after consuming crackers wrapped in some fruits in Palakkad.

Another elephant died in Malappuram after it was found seriously injured in North Nilambur forest range of the district. (ANI)

