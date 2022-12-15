New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday took a jibe at the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', saying they addinng more 'masala' spice to the fim, they may have introduced 'gutka masala' (chewable tobacco), which is injurious to health.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "They (the makers) may have added gutka masala while adding more glamour and spice to the film. But gukta masala is injurious to public health. Unfortunately, some makers, in the name of adding more glamour to their films, introduce an opium which is harmful for the society."

"I am not saying our films shouldn't have any political influences and they should not have stylised or glamourous content. Add glamour all you want to your films but don't add gutka masala, as it could be harmful for the society," the former Union minister added.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had voiced objections to a song in the movie titled 'Besharam Rang'.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mishra said, "The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty and unhealthy mindset."

Mishra's statement came two days after the makers of 'Pathaan' dropped the song, which features the film's female lead Deepika Padukone opposite the protagonist, played by Shahrukh.

"I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

