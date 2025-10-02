Tadepalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): In a scathing attack, YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of gross negligence over the Karnataka government's decision to increase the height of the Almatti Dam -- a move Jagan claims will severely jeopardise Andhra Pradesh's irrigation and drinking water needs.

Taking to the social media platform X, Jagan slammed the Naidu-led government for its silence and inaction, even two weeks after the Karnataka Cabinet approved a major project to raise the Almatti Dam's storage level from 519 metres to 524.256 metres. The project, with an estimated budget of ₹70,000 crore, will nearly double the dam's capacity from 129.72 TMC to 279.72 TMC.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on Their Birth Anniversaries.

"Entire regions in Andhra Pradesh face the danger of turning barren. If you cannot safeguard the State's rights, why occupy the post of Chief Minister at all?" Jagan questioned in a post on X.

He alleged that Naidu's past failures have returned to haunt the State. "During his previous tenure (1995-2004), while claiming to have influence at the Centre, Naidu allowed Karnataka to complete spillway and gate works in violation of the Supreme Court's cap on Almatti's height," Jagan said, warning that history is now repeating itself under Naidu's leadership.

Also Read | Dussehra 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Vijayadashami Greetings, Calls Festival Symbol of Victory of Good Over Evil.

Jagan pointed out that for over two decades, Andhra Pradesh has faced water scarcity in drought years due to Almatti's growing storage. "Our farmers and people have suffered year after year because of your inaction," he said.

He also criticised what he termed as "yellow media propaganda", portraying Naidu as a powerful figure in Delhi politics. "In reality, he is failing to even use the strength of his MPs to pressurise the Centre to stop Almatti's expansion," Jagan alleged.

Turning to the ongoing deliberations in the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-2), Jagan warned of a grave threat if the tribunal adopts the proposed water-sharing formula. He argued that Andhra Pradesh, as the lower riparian State, would suffer both from a lack of inflows during dry spells and the impact of floods in heavy rainfall years. He further criticised the State's legal strategy at the tribunal, claiming that the arguments are being presented in a weak and ineffective manner under the current government.

Jagan reminded that it was under the YSRCP government that Andhra Pradesh filed a petition before KWDT-2 in October 2023 to protect its rights. "Now, under Naidu's rule, that case is being mishandled with alarming negligence," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Jagan demanded that Naidu immediately act to safeguard the State's interests. "Use your MPs to put pressure on the Centre. Halt Karnataka's plans and fight effectively at KWDT-2. If you continue this betrayal of Andhra Pradesh, future generations will remember you as the Chief Minister who failed his own State," Jagan warned. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)