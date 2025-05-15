New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea (letter petition) seeking directions to the Central and State governments to take action against Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and other "such type of abusive persons" who made controversial remarks against Indian Army Colonel Sophia Qureshi.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih refused to entertain the plea and dismissed it right when it was mentioned orally before it.

"We don't want this publicity litigation. That's all. The High Court has already taken suo motu cognisance. Don't file publicity petition only for the front pages", the CJI stated.

Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi came into the limelight as she held regular press briefings about Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), in which more than 100 dreaded terrorists were killed.

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed.

The plea was mentioned by a lawyer, Narendra Mishra, before the bench, urging the top court that action against such abusive persons is necessary.

Earlier today, the same Bench criticised Vijay Shah for his remarks against Colonel Qureshi, saying the minister must speak with "responsibility". The Court also stated that a person holding a constitutional office should be responsible when this country is going through such a situation and should know what he is saying.

The Court's criticism towards Shah came on a plea filed by the latter challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's May 14 decision ordering the registration of an FIR against him for his remarks against Col Qureshi.

The bench also agreed to hear Shah's plea tomorrow, in this regard.

The MP High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of Shah's controversial statement and had ordered the police to register an FIR against the minister. Counsel appearing for Shah had mentioned the plea for an early hearing on Thursday before the top-court bench to seek a stay on the FIR.

The High Court had said that if the FIR is not registered by Wednesday evening, the court may contemplate proceeding against the Director General of Police of the State for contempt of the order.

The controversy arose after a video clip of Shah's speech went viral on social media. In his clarification, Shah said his comments were taken out of context and were meant to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery.

Speaking to ANI over the row, the minister said, "My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is above my real sister. She (Qureshi) is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times.

"The minister further said, "I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, then I would like to say that I am not a god; I am also a human being. I apologise ten times for it." (ANI)

