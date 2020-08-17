Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) Amid the mayhem at Visva-Bharati University (VBU) over the erection of a boundary wall on its Poush Mela ground, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she doesn't want any construction to take place there, and asked the police to convene a meeting of stakeholders in this regard.

Underscoring that Visva-Bharati was a central varsity, Banerjee also said that she had a word with the governor regarding Monday's violence on the Poush Mela ground and told him that the state's role in the matter was "limited".

"The governor had called me. We had a discussion over the violence that took place on the ground. I told him that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore founded it with a vision to celebrate different festivals.... l told him that I don't want any construction to take place on that ground.

"Earlier, too, there was a problem over a seminar on the campus... I have asked the SP (Superintendent of Police) to convene a meeting of university authorities and the local administration," she said.

Trouble erupted at Visva-Bharati in Birbhum on Monday as a large number of people ransacked the properties of the university to protest the construction of the boundary wall.

Sources said university authorities had decided to build a fence around the ground, where the 'Poush Mela' (winter fair) is held every year, and construction work accordingly started in the morning. This year, the fair stands cancelled over environmental concerns.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also expressed his dismay over the violence at the varsity.

"Situation of law and order in Visva Bharati is alarming. Am trying to be in touch with CM to secure peace in temple of learning. As per VC violators of law have entered campus and destroyed property. CS, HS, DM and SP @MamataOfficial have not responded to call of Visva Bharati," Dhankhar tweeted.

Talking about her government's measures to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, Banerjee further announced that September 1 will be observed as Police Day in the state every year to honour the sacrifices made by the police personnel during their battle against the pandemic.

She said that two accredited journalists from each media house, engaged in field work for COVID-19 reporting, will also be honoured by the state government on September 1.

Without naming any political party, Banerjee claimed that some people were indulging in politics at police stations and violating the COVID-19 restrictions.

The BJP recently held demonstrations at police stations and elsewhere in the state over issues like law and order, COVID-19 situation and the rationing system.

"There are some people who are undertaking political programmes at police stations. The central government has issued a circular prohibiting any large gathering, except for festivals like weddings where a restricted number of people are allowed. There is no scope for any political programme involving a large number of people," Banerjee said in an apparent dig at the saffron party.

In a state of 10-crore population, those out to malign Bengal for one or two unfortunate incidents should look at the situation in states ruled by their own parties, she stated.

The CM also said that Police Day will be observed every year to remind about the contributions made to the society by the men in uniform during the pandemic.

"Like Doctors' Day and Teachers' Day, Police Day will help foster better ties between the police and public. From juniors to seniors, several cops got infected during the course of their work to combat the pandemic. We want to honour their valour," she said.

Banerjee said a police welfare board will be formed with a nodal officer at the helm.

Both men and women police personnel will get time- bound promotion during their service, and not just men simply because they are more in number in the force, she maintained.

Banerjee further announced free ration for the transgender community till June 2021.

Iterating that 89 per cent of COVID-19 patients are recovering without having to go to the hospital, she advised people with little or no symptoms to opt for home isolation if there is space, and seek help from telemedicine service.

"From 4.5 per cent, the mortality rate has come down to 2 per cent. There is no reason to be too scared of COVID-19 but if one develops breathing problems, please get him treated fast," she implored.

The CM said the state has facilitated the installation of "oxygen-generating devices" at designated COVID-19 hospitals to help patients with breathing problems.

"We have procured 300 such machines. We will buy more," she said.

