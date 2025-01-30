New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged Delhi residents not to "waste" their ballot and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party by voting for the AAP.

Participating in a road show in Delhi's Kirari with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav said, "The BJP is going to be swept clean by AAP's 'jhadu' (broom)."

He added, "I appeal to people to come together to defeat the BJP. Your vote should not be wasted, to defeat the BJP, every vote should go to AAP."

Yadav lauded AAP's work in the fields of education and healthcare, and the schemes providing concession of electricity and water bills.

"Do you want to lose these schemes? Even BJP leaders are saying now that they will not shut any of AAP's schemes. They are scared of these schemes," he said.

Even as the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister canvassed for AAP, he refrained from naming the Congress, an ally in the INDIA bloc, and a contender for Delhi's throne.

