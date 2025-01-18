Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): State Health Department teams are continuing door-to-door surveillance in Badhal village of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. This after an 'unidentified' disease has claimed 16 reported fatalities and 38 affected individuals since early December 2024.

Dilmir Choudhary, ADC Kotranka said, "Since December, we have been active. Health teams are going home. Surveillance is going on. We are coming here daily to monitor. The doctor's team was available the day before the incident. They are still available. ...but people don't have to be afraid of this disease."

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: Amid Apprehensions and Hope, Kolkata Court To Deliver Verdict in Few Hours Today.

The cause of the illness remains unidentified, despite extensive efforts by medical experts and organizations such as PGIMER Chandigarh, the National Institute of Virology, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The medical teams present in the district is also monitoring the situation of the illnes. The Medical experts have asked residents not to panic.

Also Read | Lucknow Horror: Woman's Body Found on Roadside; Brother Accuses Live-In Partner for Murder Over INR 1 Crore Insurance Policy.

Dr Vinod Kumar (BMO Kotranka), said "We're closely monitoring the situation. Reports of illnesses and deaths due to a mysterious disease will be available within 8-10 days. Medical assistance has been provided in 4 wards, and door-to-door counselling and surveillance are ongoing. ICMR has collected samples, and we're taking daily samples. Doctors are available 24/7, and village surveillance has been ongoing since December 7."

Dr Ashwani Child Specialist, GMC Rajouri said, "From a pediatric perspective, all necessary tests have been conducted. The symptoms and progression of the illness have been observed. The ill children's condition deteriorates rapidly within 2-3 days, leading to coma and eventually death despite ventilation. Notably, these incidents are confined to three specific families, suggesting a non-infectious cause. Therefore, there's no need for the general public to worry."

On Saturday one woman from Badhaal Village was admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) after showing symptoms of the illness.

Authorities are on high alert, with the Rajouri district administration, health department, and police working in coordination to investigate the deaths and provide assistance to the affected families. The outbreak has primarily impacted three interlinked families in the village. The situation continues to evolve, with all relevant departments committed to identifying the origin of the disease and ensuring the safety of the local population. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)