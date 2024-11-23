Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is driving a new revolution in solar energy in the state.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that due to the efforts of the double engine government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new revolution is coming in the field of solar energy in Uttarakhand. He said that so far 7592 domestic solar power plants of 30MV capacity have been installed in the state. The Chief Minister said that due to the efforts of our government, Uttarakhand is moving rapidly towards clean and green energy," Uttarakhand CMO said.

On Friday, Chief Minister Dhami distributed food to the youth who had come for Territorial Army recruitment, at a camp in Pithoragarh. The administration has set up camps for such youth where food is being provided to them.

Chief Minister Dhami also took information about various works being done by the departments during a review meeting with departmental officials in the district office auditorium in Pithoragarh. He reviewed the construction progress of the under-construction medical college and directed to expedite the construction work. During the review, the public representatives talked about making a shortcut route from the base hospital to the Ulka temple, according to a press release from Uttarakhand CMO.

The Chief Minister, while taking information about the construction of multi-level car parking at Jakhani Tiraha, said that apart from the parking construction work, all the development works being done should be completed within the stipulated time, stated the release.

During the review, the CM, while taking information about the progress of Dharchula to Tawaghat National Highway, directed the BRO officer and the district administration to speed up the work on priority and allocate the remaining compensation amount. He said that instructions were given to make arrangements and strengthen the connecting road for Adi Kailash.

He said that this year the number of pilgrims coming to Adi Kailash is more than thirty thousand, and it is likely to increase further. During the review of PMGSY, he expressed displeasure over the pending works. He said that any kind of negligence towards the works will not be tolerated, the release added. (ANI)

