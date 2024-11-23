Bengaluru, November 23: In a tragic case of murder-suicide in south Bengaluru, a mother allegedly strangled her two young children to death before attempting to take her own life at their home in Subramanyapura. The horrifying incident unfolded amid an ongoing dispute with her husband, with tensions escalating over the past few months. The woman, Mamata Sahu, reportedly killed her children, Shambu, 7, and Shiya, 3, before slitting her own throat in a moment of distress. Police are investigating the matter, with Mamata currently recovering in a hospital.

According to a report by Times of India, the incident occurred on Thursday night, November 21, between 6:30 pm and 10:30 pm, when Mamata’s husband, Sunil Kumar Sahu, 30, was away. The couple, married in 2016, had been facing marital issues for some time, with frequent arguments and Mamata suspecting her husband of infidelity. On the night of the incident, Mamata reportedly insisted on booking a flight ticket to her hometown in Jharkhand, a decision that led to a heated argument. Bengaluru Shocker: BBA Student Dies by Suicide After Argument Over Bedsheet With Elder Sister in Chamarajpet.

Sunil, who was delayed in booking the ticket, later informed Mamata that it was arranged, but she sent disturbing text messages, including a photo of her neck injury and a note saying, "Sorry for all these days." As per a Times Now report, the tragedy unfolded when Sunil returned home around 10:30 pm to find the door locked. After entering with the help of a spare key, he discovered his children’s lifeless bodies and his wife in a critical state with a slit throat. Mamata reportedly confessed to the killings and expressed a desire to end her life as well. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Allegedly After Believing Death During Diwali Will Lead to Forgiveness in Bhoosandra, Investigation Underway.

The family rushed to a nearby private hospital, but the children were declared dead upon arrival. Mamata, who survived the attempt, is currently under medical care. The police are investigating the case under Section 103 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Authorities have confirmed that Mamata will be arrested once her condition improves. They are also looking into whether the injury to Mamata was self-inflicted or resulted from another cause.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

