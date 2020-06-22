New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Commerce on Monday refuted reports of the website of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) being hacked and said the site was put on the routine maintenance mode.

"Logo that appeared on DPIIT's maintenance site was that of a Japanese company which created the site long ago. DPIIT website is now running on NIC cloud and site was recently security audited. No data loss/hacking took place on the website today during maintenance," the Ministry of Commerce said.

"There have been certain media reports alleging that the website of DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry was hacked. It is clarified that NIC-DPIIT team had put the site on the routine maintenance mode in the forenoon of 22nd June," the ministry said. (ANI)

