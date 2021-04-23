New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, Dr B R Ambedkar University in Delhi on Friday announced that all online classes stands suspended till April 30.

"In present unprecedented situation with surge of COVID cases in Delhi, the online teaching classes at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi are suspended with immediate effect till April 30, 2021," it said in a circular.

The national capital logged a record 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday even as the city hospitals grappled with depleting oxygen supply for the third consecutive day.

The city has reported over 1,750 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 10 days.

