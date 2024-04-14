Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer offered rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary by placing flowers at his portrait at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

The Governor took to his official X handle and tweeted, "He will always be remembered for his untiring efforts for the emancipation of the underprivileged and downtrodden sections of society and for raising his voice against social discrimination, injustice, and inequality."

Abdul Nazeer said Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was a scholar, educationist, pioneering social reformer and Father of the Indian Constitution that guarantees equality and equal protection of law to all the citizens. "As an architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar put an end to social discrimination and laid the path for equality and equal justice for all."

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also on Sunday paid floral tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956, he led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, india's highest civilian award. (ANI)

