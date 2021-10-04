Pune, Oct 4 (PTI) The winners of the Dr Kalam Memorial Teacher's Award will be announced on October 15, organisers Dr Vikhe Patel Foundation and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre said here on Monday.

A panel comprising Global Teacher Prize recipient Ranjitsinh Disale, IIM Indore Professor Dr Manoj Motiani, Sister Lucy Kurien (Founder, Maher), and renowned educationist Nandini Patil has shortlisted around two dozen names from 200 applications. it said.

The winners will be announced in an online event on October 15, to coincide with Dr Kalam's birthday.

While Dr Ashok Vikhe Patil, chairperson of Dr Vikhe Patil Foundation and co-convenor of Kalam Teacher's Award said he was proud to be a part of this noble initiative, Srijan Pal Singh, CEO, Kalam Centre and co-convenor of the Award of the said Dr Kalam always wanted to be remembered as a teacher.

