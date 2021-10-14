Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) Defence R&D Secretary and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for construction of the Kalam Centre for Science and Technology (KCST) in the campus of Central University of Jammu.

He said that KCST will emerge as a focussed research and prominent work centre in the country.

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Reddy was flanked by CUJ Vice Chancellor Ashok Aima and Director General (TM) Hari Babu Srivastava, Director General (MED & CoS) Sudhir Kamath, Advisor Cyber (GoI) Amit Sharma and others.

Reddy emphasised the importance of two verticals in KCST -- computational system security and sensors -- in the present scenario.

He also said that the protection of cyber-physical system and data security during routing is of utmost importance and emphasized the need for skill development in computational security.

The CUJ VC thanked the DRDO chairman for this venture which would open up a new chapter in the university.

The governing council unanimously sanctioned three research projects of Rs 30 crore under the computational system security vertical.

