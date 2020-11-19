Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered over 500 gm of cocaine and arrested four persons, including two African nationals, for allegedly smuggling the contraband here, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a specific information, the DRI's Mumbai unit seized 504 gm of cocaine concealed in a steam press iron, which was couriered to the city from Trinidad and Tobago, the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Bags 'Best State' Honour in the Inland State Category.

In the operation that has been underway for the last three days, four persons have been apprehended, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)