Hanamkonda (Telangana) [India], October 5 (ANI): In a significant crackdown on wildlife trafficking, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, seized 6.53 kilograms of Indian Pangolin scales during a day-long operation conducted on October 4 in Hanamkonda, Telangana.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding illegal trading of pangolin scales, DRI officers mounted surveillance and apprehended four individuals involved in the illicit activity.

The seizure, which is estimated to have involved the poaching of approximately five Indian Pangolins, underscores growing concerns around the illegal wildlife trade.

Pangolins, often referred to as the most trafficked mammals in the world, are hunted primarily for their scales, which are in high demand in international markets, especially in parts of China and Southeast Asia. The scales are widely believed to possess medicinal properties in traditional practices, although such claims lack a scientific basis.

The Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) is a protected species listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which imposes the highest level of protection and strictly prohibits any form of hunting or trade. Furthermore, international trade in pangolins and their parts is banned under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Following the recovery, the DRI handed over the seized pangolin scales along with the four accused to the Forest Range Officer, Hanamkonda, for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The DRI's swift action highlights the continued efforts of enforcement agencies to combat wildlife trafficking and protect India's vulnerable and endangered species. (ANI)

