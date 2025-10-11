Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Based on an intelligence developed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), during an operation code-named "Operation Golden Sweep", foreign nationals, airport staffers and other members of an international gold smuggling syndicate were apprehended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, and the DRI seized 10.488 kg of 24 karat foreign-origin gold, valued at approximately Rs 12.58 crore.

Through this operation, the DRI successfully dismantled a highly organised gold smuggling syndicate and arrested 13 persons, including two Bangladeshi nationals, six Sri Lankan Nationals, two airport staff members of a meet-and-greet service, two handlers, and the mastermind in Mumbai, according to an official release.

Investigations revealed that a transnational syndicate adopted a sophisticated modus operandi wherein transit passengers from Dubai to Singapore, Bangkok, and Dhaka via Mumbai acted as carriers, concealing gold in egg-shaped wax capsules inside their bodies.

Upon arrival in Mumbai, these transit passengers discreetly handed over the smuggled gold to complicit airport staff within the international departure area. The staff then illicitly removed the smuggled gold from the airport premises and delivered it to handlers and receivers, who coordinated with the mastermind. The syndicate, operated by masterminds based in Mumbai and Dubai, employed transit passengers, airport staff, handlers and several layers of receivers.

This successful operation underscores DRI's intelligence capabilities, swift execution, and coordinated enforcement efforts in unearthing the evolving methods of smuggling syndicates. It also highlights the growing insider threat within sensitive infrastructure, as organised syndicates seek to exploit transit routes and airport personnel for monetary gain, said the agency in a release.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

