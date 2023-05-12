New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Revenue Intelligence officers have seized 5.48 kg of heroin worth Rs 38.36 crore from the Attari check point of India-Pakistan border.

The novel modus operandi of heroin smuggling into India through the land route at India-Pakistan border was detected by DRI officers based on specific intelligence developed and further profiling.

A consignment of brooms was intercepted at Integrated Check Post, Attari, Amritsar. On examination, 5.480 kg of recovered Heroin valued at Rs 38.36 crore in the international market was seized on Thursday, the Finance Ministry statement said.

In the consignment of 4,000 pieces of brooms in 40 bags, the heroin was stealthily filled in 442 hollow short pieces/sticks of river cane and such sticks were further concealed/camouflaged by being placed/packed inside “Afghan Brooms”.

The cargo consignment of “Afghan Brooms” from Afghanistan was imported by an Afghan National with fake Indian IDs in connivance with his Indian national wife.

The said Afghan national was out on bail granted in earlier NDPS case booked by Delhi Police in 2018. Both, the Afghan National and his wife were arrested under NDPS Act, 1985, the Ministry added.

