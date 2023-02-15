New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Revenue intelligence officers seized 11.94 kg heroin valued at about Rs 84 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Harare, Zimbabwe, and arrested three people involved in the smuggling, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said the Directorate of Revenue (DRI) officials intercepted a female passenger arriving from Harare to Mumbai via Nairobi vide Kenya Airways on Tuesday.

"Examination of baggage of the passenger resulted in the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of creamish coloured granules. On testing with narcotics field testing kit, the substance tested positive for presence of 'Heroin'," it said.

The seized NDPS substance, concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders, is valued at approximately Rs 84 crore in the illicit market.

The passenger informed that the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were to be delivered to two persons in Mumbai. DRI officers then nabbed the said recipients who had come to receive the passenger and the contraband, from outside the Mumbai airport.

The passenger, along with other 2 recipients have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway, the ministry added.

