Indore, Mar 22 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized gold worth Rs 3.18 crore from a car on Dhar-Indore Road and arrested three persons, an official said on Monday.

The DRI action, which led to the seizure of 68 bars of gold weighing 100 grams each, took place on Saturday, he said.

Three people were held under the Customs Act and the car has been impounded as part of the probe, the official added.

