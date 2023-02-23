Latehar, Feb 23 (PTI) A driver was charred to death after his truck was allegedly set on fire by some unidentified criminals in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened near the Fulbasia coal siding in Bariyatu police station area of the district, about 100-km away from the state capital Ranchi. The deceased was identified as Roopal Mahto, police said.

Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan also visited the place of incident. "An FSL team was called and it collected samples from the spot," the SP said.

Bariyatu police station in-charge Mukesh Chaudhary said the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. "It was a mere accident or a conspiracy could be known only after we get the post-mortem and FSL report," he said.

A police officer said the truck which was allegedly set on fire was parked near the Fulbasia coal siding area for past three days in breakdown condition.

