Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): A drone light show held at Vikramotsav in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the occasion of the Hindu New Year on Sunday became the centre of attraction as the skies lit up with synchronized drones leaving everyone attending the event mesmerised.

Around 1000 drones illuminated the skies, creating portraits of Lord Mahadev, Mata Parvati, the Sun, Moon, and stars, which were seen moving in the sky. Additionally, the Simhastha song was also launched on the occasion, according to an official release.

"On the auspicious occasion of the Hindu New Year, sanatan culture came alive in the drone show organized on the banks of Kshipra river in Ujjain and the feeling was amazing. The presentation of drones flying in the sky created a unique confluence of faith, tradition and modernity, which infused pride and devotion in the hearts of the devotees," CM Yadav posted on X.

Along with this, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal also graced the event and launched the state-wide Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, which will run continuously for three months till June 30, aiming at increasing public participation in water conservation and constructing more water structures.

Addressing the occasion, Governor Patel remarked that the celebration of the New Year in its various forms across the country reinforces the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. He noted that this festival is observed as 'Gudi Padwa', 'Chaiti Chand', 'Yugadi', 'Ugadi', and 'Navroz Agdu' in different regions, reflecting the cultural unity in diversity of India.

He further said that the beginning of the New Year also marks the commencement of the nine-day festival of Navratri, a period dedicated to health, introspection, and renewal.

"Indian New Year promotes the preservation, advancement, and construction of nature, where the cosmos, culture, and society come together. These transitional days between seasons carry a message of awakening and new energy. The tradition of celebrating this time was initiated with the aim of ensuring the well-being and prosperity of individuals, families, and society at large. It is a moment of great pride for the people of the state that Vikram Samvat originated from Ujjaini. Emperor Vikramaditya is revered across the world for his virtues of justice, wisdom, patience, valour, courage, and leadership," Governor Patel said.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav said, "Ujjain is the revered land of Emperor Vikramaditya's reign--a city of immense historical and spiritual significance. It is in Ujjaini that Yogiraj Krishna received his education, and where many just and wise rulers once guided the world with their sense of justice and righteousness. Emperor Vikramaditya was a man of multi-faceted personality. His reign reminds us of Ram Rajya. Our government is also constantly working for the betterment of the people. Vikramaditya took care of his subjects with his efforts and always protected them. He waived off the debt of the people. He re-established the Sanatan tradition by initiating Vikram Samvat. The justice tradition of Emperor Vikramaditya is still recognized. His love for justice has been known for thousands of years."

The Chief Minister also requested Union Minister Meghwal to start a national institution related to justice in the name of Emperor Vikramaditya in Ujjain in the future.

The CM further said, "The state-wide Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan is being started from the Vikramotsav programme in the presence of Governor Patel. Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan has started from today with a district-level program in the presence of the Minister in charge, MLAs and other public representatives in all the districts of the state. Cleanliness, renovation and renewal work is being done in more than 100 wells, stepwells, ponds and other water sources in Ujjain."

Additionally, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also expressed pleasure over celebrating Vikramotsav on the holy banks of Kshipra River in Ujjain and extended greetings to everyone.

The Union Minister also said that an action plan would be made by Rajasthan and MP to create a tourist circuit in the future. This tourist circuit will give tourists an opportunity to see and understand the innovative heritage related to the reign of King Bhartrihari and Emperor Vikramaditya. Through this tourist circuit, tourists coming to Rajasthan will go to Madhya Pradesh, and tourists coming to Madhya Pradesh will go to Rajasthan. This will awaken a new feeling among the tourists, which will take the heritage of both states to global heights. (ANI)

