Noida (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after 3.6 kg cannabis was allegedly recovered from him, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was held during a police checking at Labour Chowk in the Beta 2 police station area on Monday evening, the police said.

"The arrested man has been identified as Bunty, a native of Gabhana town in Aligarh district. He was held after 3.6 kg of cannabis was recovered from his possession," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused has been sent to jail, the spokesperson added.

