Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Musharaf alias Rambo, a resident of Chenani, has been involved in illegal drug activities, posing a significant threat to the peaceful environment of the region by attempting to lure local youth into drug addiction, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Victim's Parents Accuse Mamata Banerjee's Government of Passing the Buck, Claiming They Haven't Received Death Certificate Yet.

He said multiple cases under the NDPS act have been registered against the accused in the district.

A special police team took him into custody under the preventive detention provisions of the NDPS Act and sent him to jail, the spokesperson added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Partners With Meta To Launch WhatsApp-Based Citizen Services To Bridge Gap Between Governance and the People: CM Devendra Fadnavis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)