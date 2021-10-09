Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained a drug peddler during a raid in Santa Cruz on Friday night.

According to the NCB, the drug peddler has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan, accused in the Mumbai cruise party raid case.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: National Capital Wakes Up to Clear Saturday Morning, Air Quality Index Drops.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Also Read | India Wants to Take Responsibility on ‘Green Transition’ of World, Says Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)