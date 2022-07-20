New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 22 locations of Tamil Nadu in connection with operations of narco mafia of Sri Lanka operating in collusion with Pakistan-based drug and gun runner Haji Salim for the revival of LTTE, officials said.

The searches were conducted at the premises of accused in Tiruppur, Chengalpattu and Thiruchirappally districts, in Tamil Nadu, they said.

It is alleged that the drugs and arms traffickers have been operating in India and Sri Lanka and working for the revival of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and to further its violent activities, the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA had registered a case on July 8 on the basis of intelligence gathered by it.

"The searches conducted today have led to recovery and seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents," the agency said.

