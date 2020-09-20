Bengaluru, Sept 20 (PTI) The Central Crime Branch, probing the drug abuse in Kannada film industry, has detained a man here and seized some narcotic substances from him, police said on Sunday.

"In the drug case registered at the Cottonpet police station, during investigations the name of Srinivas Subramanian had come up. CCB detained him on Saturday," a release said.

Police seized 13 ecstasy tablets, 100 grams cannabis, 1.1 grams MDMA and 0.5 gram Hashish from Srinivas' flat.

"Also, one of the actresses in custody now had earlier visited his flat 3 to 4 times in the last few months," it said.

Two film actresses-- Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani-- are among the 13 people arrested so far in connection with the case, while many are still absconding.

Those who are at large include former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

The CCB took up the investigation after the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested three people with a huge cache of synthetic drugs, for allegedly supplying them to Kannada film actors and singers.

