Guwahati, Jun 10 (PTI) Drugs estimated to be valued at over Rs 45 crore have been seized and four persons arrested in this connection in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

'In two successful anti-narcotics operations, @cacharpolice seized 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 45 crore in two back-to-back operations based on credible intelligence', the chief minister said in a post on X on Monday evening.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, he said.

'@assampolice stands firm in protecting our youth', Sarma added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Necessary legal procedures have been already initiated.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)