New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 547 crore were seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and 15 people arrested in this connection, the Union home ministry said on Friday.

"Bharat is axing down drug cartels with ruthless aggression. The Amritsar Zonal Unit of the NCB axed a drug diversion cartel through a 4-month-long operation across 4 states, seizing drugs worth Rs 547 crore and arresting 15," Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office wrote on X.

It said this action is a giant stride towards building a drug-free India under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

