Indore, Sep 11 (PTI) An idol in a Ram temple in Siyaganj area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore suffered some damage after a man allegedly hugged it in an inebriated condition on Saturday, police said.

The man escaped after arguing with people outside the temple, an official said, quoting eye witnesses.

"The idol's fingers got damaged. We have registered a case under IPC provisions for promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion and other offences. A man has been detained and is being questioned," he said.

