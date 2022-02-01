New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Newly appointed chairman of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Harmeet Singh Kalka on Tuesday warned to stage a protest outside the chief minister's residence, seeking the immediate release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar.

Kalka claimed that the sentence review board of the Delhi government has "rejected" the application for the release of Bhullar who is behind the bars for many years now.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults Six-Year-Old Daughter in Vellore District; Arrested.

No reaction was immediately available from the Delhi government on Kalka's claims.

"If Delhi government fails to immediately issue orders for release of Bhullar, we will gherao Kejriwal's residence," Kalka said in a press conference with other office bearers of the DSGMC.

Also Read | ECI Appoints 15 Special Observers to Monitor Electoral Machinery Work in Poll-Bound States.

Bhullar was convicted in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case by a TADA court. He is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, general secretary of DAGMC, said Kejriwal, who is campaigning in Punjab, should accept the demand of Punjabis and get Bhullar released from prison where he is being held for over 29 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)