Bathinda (Pb), Jan 20 (PTI) A deputy superintendent of police had a fractured arm and his gunman was injured after a group of farmers clashed with security personnel over demarcation and consolidation of agricultural land in a village in Punjab's Bathinda district on Monday, officials said.

Farmers under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) reached Jiond village in Rampura after they came to know about the demarcation process of the agricultural land and tried to prevent officials from carrying out the same.

A heavy police force was deployed in the village.

Subsequently, the protesting farmers clashed with police.

DSP Rahul Bharadwaj's arm was fractured in the clash.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke accused the government of playing into the hands of corporates and planning to shift the ownership of agricultural land to them.

He said they will not allow it and hold a protest against the government in the village if the administration tries to undertake consolidation of land.

"As soon as we came to know about it, a call was given to farmers to reach the site," Jethuke said.

An altercation between the protesting farmers and officials ensued after the tractor-trolleys of the former were confiscated.

Jethuke accused the government of being "anti-farmer".

Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said cases will be lodged against the farmers for allegedly hitting an on-duty officer and obstructing revenue officials from performing their duty.

