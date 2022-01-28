Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said district superintendents of police should play a positive role in strengthening the law and order situation at grassroots level with the vision of providing justice to every victim.

He said effective surveillance should be ensured at the levels of police stations and outposts in districts, and pro-active policing should make the state a leader in crime control.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Reviews Preparations at Parliament Ahead of Budget Session.

Gehlot made the remarks while addressing a meeting of inspector generals and district superintendents.

He said it was a matter of satisfaction that due to different innovations, there was a significant decline in the average time-taken to dispose of cases of POCSO Act, women atrocities and SC/ST harassment.

Also Read | President's Bodyguard To Retain Retiring Horses Vikrant, Viraat As Mark of Respect.

The chief minister said the time taken to probe rape cases was 211 days in 2018 which came down to 86 days in 2021. Last year, conviction was achieved in 510 cases of POCSO Act, out of which death sentence was given in four cases and life imprisonment in 35 cases.

He said the state government has set up reception rooms in police stations, with the aim of making police work modern, people-friendly and added that the post of additional superintendents of police was created in every district for prevention and effective research of crimes against women, mandatory FIR registration.

He directed that in police stations, where reception rooms have not been built, this work should be completed soon. The district superintendent of police should inspect the reception rooms so that the intention with which they have been constructed can be fulfilled.

Gehlot directed them to adopt innovation for effective prevention of cyber, economic and other crimes committed by misuse of technology. He asked to take up on priority incidents of death in police custody, rape, crimes against children, atrocities on women etc. In such cases, immediately inform the media about the situation, so that law and order is not disturbed, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)