Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) chairman and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday led a tractor rally in support of the agitating farmers in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, seeking personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the stalemate.

Singh handed over a memorandum, addressed to Modi, to the district magistrate of Kathua before the rally dispersed.

“The farmer bills have led to a massive countrywide agitation with farmers raising apprehension about their workability and modus operandi… we appeal the Prime Minister to personally intervene in the matter which is highly needed to end the stalemate once for all and restore the faith of the most vulnerable community of farmers,” the DSSP leader said addressing the gathering.

He said the present agitation of the farmers has massive public support in the country and “our party DSSP (Dogra Swabhimaan Sangahtan Party) has always stood by the farmers”.

“We assured full participation in every democratic action of the farmers,” he said.

Singh said improvements and changes are required for agricultural marketing systems for the benefits of millions of small farmers, but the reforms brought by these acts do not serve the purpose.

“They are based on wrong assumptions and claims about why farmers are unable to get remunerative prices, about farmers not having freedom to sell wherever they like under the previously existing laws, and about regulated markets not in the interest of the farmers,” he said.

